FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 481
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
what's new to hear?
C2H5OH has been added to the cassock...
Here's your guess
So you come sober, you're a loser, you're a loser. I'm reminded of "Maxim and Fedor": "One must be firm in one's mind: Why not drink?"
I would have bought a 50, put it in the boo and not scratched my head.)
so be it, oh the downing of the cans... bottles...
so be it, O overthrowing cans...
duh i sold rand. well there are more moves. i don't work in 40 pairs. and there's an attrkorr....
Listen, while we're being nice. How many times have you been offered a job in private? Ask Strange, intimately, how many times a week? And then stick your thorns in... you know...
I don't need to work anymore, on life support, though...
I don't have to work anymore, on life support, though...
I don't need to work anymore, on life support, though...