FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 481

Lesorub:

what's new to hear?

C2H5OH has been added to the cassock...

You come sober, you're a loser, you're a loser. I'm reminded of "Maxim and Fedor": "One must be firm in one's mind: Why not drink?"
 
Myth63:

Here's your guess

I looked in the wrong place this morning, at 5161 support.
 
iIDLERr:
so be it, O reeling cans...
 
stranger:
I would have bought a 50, put it in the boo and not scratched my head.)
well i sold the rand. there are more moves out there. i don't work in 40 pairs. and there's an attracorr....
 
Lesorub:
Lesorub:
so be it, O overthrowing cans...
Listen, while we're being nice. How many times have you been offered a job in private? Ask Strange, intimately, how many times a week? And then shove your barbs... you know...
 
iIDLERr:
duh i sold rand. well there are more moves. i don't work in 40 pairs. and there's an attrkorr....
Idler, and the book is strong))))))
 
iIDLERr:
I don't need to work anymore, on life support, though...

 
Lesorub:

i don't give a shit about predictors or who lives on what. learn how to trade... you're rude before you trade. I didn't see "excuse me".
 
Lesorub:

So I don't get it, is HE going to tell us a bedtime story tonight?
