TR 117.28
without koloput...
I'm having a bit of fun too =)
Weekly channels, or rather their boundaries, change, and sometimes a lot, so without tracking online trades at least at the daily close are of little value. Proven.
They are weekly. and they build their levels above the smaller ones. but they are inferior to monthly and quarterly.
i.e. if the price hasn't stopped at a border, hasn't rebounded and hasn't returned by a hairpin. it allows to place long-term orders, but you should understand the risks. There are also some kind of patterns that presage a strong move.
All other pairs, Audi and EUR, are just sketches.
I'm studying and describing them now. In addition, I have filtering of dormant prices, buyers and sellers.
I tried to use it for better understanding, albeit small in test mode.
USDCAD here is where I'm going to take it:
usdjpy took and also poked 2070.
I'll tell you the entry point later on the euro... for a serious order... +20% to the deposit...
It's easier on the monthly and quarterly, the drawdown will be much less. Only daily levels are smaller than the weekly ones, they shouldn't be taken into account for the mid-term; therefore the weekly levels are not a guide for the mid-term, and especially not for the long-term.
it is in these that the main movement is born.
The monthly and quarterly boundaries very often remain untouched.
In the pound, the boundary is now at 4808.
Here's the trading volume on the monthly
and here's the weekly
what can be nucleated there, Ilya has more nucleation on the sticks)))
In the pound, the boundary is now at 4808.