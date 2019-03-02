FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1468

Can you suggest a limit on the pound? 1.545 I want to lower it. Thank you!
and now it's as good as new =)

 
Myth63:

And now it's as good as new =)

Thinking of selling now?
vaz:
Thinking of selling now?
no positions on the pound on that system. cut back on greed. i'll wait for debts and levels.
 

Closed all the minuses on the pound yesterday and turned over. I think it will get to 1.5540.

salted small. upper limit of the weekly channel with a post-tanzal tee at 49+- and a limit at 57
Ishim:

I think I'll play short ))))) (the rise is very tempting)

 
Myth63:
no positions on the pound on that system. cut down on greed. will wait for debts and levels.
Thanks. I think the pound is finishing its head on the daily. No desire to take any risks either.
 
Myth63:
Salting small. upper boundary of weekly channel with a 49+- tantalum take and a limit at 57
It seems to me too, that 1.44 is out of the question. Also I salted it a little, not to think (the greed won).
Myth63:

And now it's as good as new =)

Yeah, it's going to be a fun day. Just a few more minutes and .....
