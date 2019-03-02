FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1468
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and now it's as good as new =)
And now it's as good as new =)
Thinking of selling now?
Closed all the minuses on the pound yesterday and turned over. I think it will get to 1.5540.
I think I'll play short ))))) (the rise is very tempting)
no positions on the pound on that system. cut down on greed. will wait for debts and levels.
Salting small. upper boundary of weekly channel with a 49+- tantalum take and a limit at 57
And now it's as good as new =)