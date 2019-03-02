FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1442

New comment
 

For those who trade on the real...

I recommend looking at USDTRY on the short side.

 
It was predicted that way a long time ago. Judging by this morning's movements, the old forecast still holds
 
I wonder what caused the euro to plummet from 1.088 to 1.084
 
neyron:
I wonder what caused the euro to plummet from 1.088 to 1.084
If we're talking about today - the greenback went up. Interest rate on Wednesday - let's fly
 
chepikds:
If it were the other way round, that would be fine! But as it is...
the eu is pounding the pound...
 
mmmoguschiy:
If we're talking about today, the greens have gone up. Interest rate on Wednesday - let's fly.
What caused the rise in the green? I don't think there's any news. I looked at the calendar, I looked at the top news)
 
neyron:
and what caused the greenery to grow?
Spring...
 


 
neyron:
And what caused the rise in the greenback? I don't think there's any news.)
So you think the price stands still between news releases?

P.S. Puppet doesn't need a reason.
 
mmmoguschiy:
So you think the price stands still between news releases?

Z.I. Puppet doesn't need a reason.
huiz itt puppet?)
1...143514361437143814391440144114421443144414451446144714481449...2119
New comment