FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1442
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
For those who trade on the real...
I recommend looking at USDTRY on the short side.
I wonder what caused the euro to plummet from 1.088 to 1.084
If it were the other way round, that would be fine! But as it is...
If we're talking about today, the greens have gone up. Interest rate on Wednesday - let's fly.
and what caused the greenery to grow?
And what caused the rise in the greenback? I don't think there's any news.)
P.S. Puppet doesn't need a reason.
So you think the price stands still between news releases?
Z.I. Puppet doesn't need a reason.