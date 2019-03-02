FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 373
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Who got swallowed up by the bulls?)))
ideally 1.08, but that's ideal =)
and the ideal in idaal is 1.31 =)
Ideally at 1.37.
Ideally at 1.37. If it corrects at 21-22 it will be a feast)
On the eu a downtrend, so far up to 0740 )))) Now there is a banal correction, which is almost over ))))). Therefore, who got into buying - put take at 1385 and do not make a fuss ))))
)
And Guru almost a percentage up today, must have pulled a pattern ))))
On the eu a downtrend, so far up to 0740 ))))) Now there is a banal correction, which is almost over )))) So, who got into buying - take a buy at 1385 and do not make a fuss ))))
I don't like the way you're thinking.)
a lot of baubles on it?))