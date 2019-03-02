FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 373

stranger:
Who got swallowed up by the bulls?)))
the bears who believed in parity and started salting down))
Myth63:
ideally 1.08, but that's ideal =)
and the ideal is 1.31 =)
 
Myth63:
and the ideal in idaal is 1.31 =)
Ideal is 1.37. If 21-22 is corrected, it will be a feast)
 
stranger:
Ideally at 1.37.
Ideally 1.20 this year
stranger:
Ideally at 1.37. If it corrects at 21-22 it will be a feast)
I don't have anything above 1.35 (((( though... no, 1.35 is my ceiling for now.
 
On the eu a downtrend, so far up to 0740 ))))) Now there is a banal correction, which is almost over )))) Therefore, who got into buying - take a buy at 1385 and don't make a fuss ))))
 
)

And Guru almost a percentage up today, must have pulled a pattern ))))

i don't like the way you're thinking :) oh i don't like the way you're thinking :)
 
Myth63:
I don't like the way you're thinking.)
a lot of baeks on it?))
 
Spekul:
a lot of baubles on it?))
My brother got ditched with the eurow sales))))
