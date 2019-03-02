FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 698

New comment
[Deleted]  
Ishim:

see how the trend bounces off like nothing, but the slope holds )))) (I still don't know what it is)

on the peaks, the baiji attitude.
 
Myth63:
on the peaks is bullish
below 1.30 there are a lot of stops (unproven statement, but I think so) from 1.25 may be forgotten (but I will know about it in advance or in a moment - if only the terminal would be switched on)
 
Ishim:
below 1.30 there are a lot of stops (unproven statement, but I think so) from 1.25 can already be forgotten (but I will know about it in advance or in a moment - if only the terminal was on)
Who has it so?
[Deleted]  
Ishim:

I usually close on the plus side, but of course, sometimes you go somewhere...

First resistance 5406, if it goes to 5305 I'll put it in boo.

If the stop is set, move your 5510 to say 5540.
 
Alexey:
Who's got it like that? I'm talking about the eura.
 
Myth63:
if stopgt put your 5510 move it to say 5540.
i sold the pound, 55 55 - for next year )))))
 
Ishim:
I sometimes wish I could read
 
wild_hedgehog:
I sometimes wish I could read
And I wish I could...
 
wild_hedgehog:
I sometimes wish I could read
I'll be leaving soon... (right now)
 
Ishim:
leaving soon... (right now)
It's all because you can't explain your thinking clearly and in order)
1...691692693694695696697698699700701702703704705...2119
New comment