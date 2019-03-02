FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 878
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Oh man... I got frustrated (before there was only Ishim with forecasts), now the others with negative delta are coming up.
Before it was enough to analyse Ishim, now the work has increased...
And on the Euro-profuset I have a double signal.
Either up towards 1.14 or down towards 1.09.
Thanks !
What do you mean (?) every post by Ishim is +1 Ishim?
What do you mean (?) every post of Ishim is +1 Ishim? I see, then it's a real shame...
Not only did you not understand what he wrote, but you also wrote something you probably didn't understand yourself, let alone anyone else. )))
you know, and sometimes potatoes are salty, over-salted and under-salted, not just green, and you can dig them out ))))
there is nothing to analyse - go to ))))
I made a forecast somewhere when a wave was advertised here a month ago.
I made a forecast somewhere when a wave was traded here a month ago.
At the moment, the trades are going sideways. as for the time being, the market is going to stabilize.
I made a forecast somewhere when a wave was advertised here a month ago.
I made a forecast somewhere when a wave was traded here a month ago.
But if you want to make a profit, you'd better check the current market situation, especially if you've got a good view of the market.
thanks !
That's why I had a prediction that Fora would go bankrupt and SME would close all their data )
Thanks !
That's why I had a prediction that Fora would go bankrupt and SME would close all their data )
Thanks !
CME is the first level. It is no longer relevant. However, the lair is immortal. Fora will never go bankrupt, there are enough quid for everyone, they are endless, as practice shows. that's the point.