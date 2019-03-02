FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 498

wild_hedgehog:
Well, mine's only 353 and hopefully out of fear. The rest aren't me.
What's 353? =)
 

Classic:

 
Myth63:
What's 353? =)

I forgot to put 1.5 in front))

Yesterday on 480 pages, they were drawing prices for the pound.

wild_hedgehog:
It's not a big deal to put 1.5 in front))
that's all=)
chepikds:

Classic:

classic, it's a 1312 entrance =)
 
Myth63:
that's all=)
Well I'm in the boo at 1.5303, I think it will kick in. but I can't afford the elbows anymore
 
Myth63:
classic, it's a 1312 entrance =)
for sale)))
 
Myth63:
Ilya, I showed you the screenshot yesterday... I got 5306 with a target 5260 +- let's see. i don't sell long lines....

Yes it was, but I noticed it late. It's your fault, we'll get back on track.)

Ishim:
get out of here.

Well, why so, save your nerves heartfelt) I understand that people like me are already beginning to piss you off. I was like that myself probably =) I've been messing around with the pound. I've always looked at the euro, and here........

 
Why was 1.5287 so easy to poke through? Didn't even notice...
 
And it would be nice to be out by 54... I mean today...
