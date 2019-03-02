FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 835
can you throw a search for the analogue on the EA?
if you know how to count with pens, don't bother. artmedia is a good guy, he'll help you and yourself)))
The problem is that they are taken from different places at different times and places in a non-systematic way.
it's too early to buy
wow.....Renka !
Hi there !)
We've been thinking about you.)
You've conquered forex ?
Thanks !
Aaaaah, hey! How's it going?
what's up with the forum - it's not looking so hot)))))
yeah i've been dealing with the volumes - well everything is there, everything is as i wanted it to be, i look and see the shape))))
I see another figure down the euro?)
i can't be missing anything.)
that forum is moving here.
thanks !
It's not like you're reading a board book or watching TV. the meter can do it all, the computer can handle it all, and there's beer in your head)))...
I'm telling you we tried=) but (=
I advise (it might do the trick, I personally am tired - three months without a break...):
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/integer
to follow up on the eu was the picture for today =) note, right after people did believe in buying =)