It won't make it - 1.53 at the most, that's more than a year, maybe 2.
Half a year will go fast, I think in 24 hours if not half an hour.
 
So, as I said, we were very dumb, not like today's teenagers, who don't even have eyes), but still. Sensei would draw us his lines and explain a theory that we have never understood (and still have not understood))), HE swore and called us clowns and duckbills when we asked questions and blamed HIM, HE thought we were trolling and swore even more)))

Seeing that there would be no business, HE opened his First PAM and leaked it to us for our edification, then the second, third etc. And that's when we realised!!!!!! Don't do as HE did...

Mm,yeah,that's funny.
 
Mm, yeah, that's funny.
What a joke, true to life...
 
Half a year will pass quickly, I think in 24 hours if not half an hour
 
My brother must have been...
Probably drunk, it's irresponsible to drink before the charts, it's dangerous for the depot
 
31 either won't make it or will pass by - there's no U-turn on 31.
 
31 either won't make it or will pass by - there's no U-turn on 31.
Are you delusional? Who told you about 31?))) 29-30 is the ceiling.
 
Are you delusional? Who told you about 31?))) 29-30 is the ceiling.
It's 30, but it's the end of the month. (Have fun without me, bye everyone)
Interesting how Idler is doing =) with Malzaharca tearing his hair out =)
