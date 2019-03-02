Tuma, a pullback below the loos is already a reversal....

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1441
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
no need to pipsqueak...
I'll be a pound-breather now...
and I remain a euro-salesman...
and I remain a euro-salesman...
2 days no one ...
I see such a setback.
Thanks !
they moved the topic).
Yeah, they took it out of the pinned ones.
no one is predicting anything...(((.
2 days no one ...
I see such a setback.
Thanks !
Tuma, a pullback below the lows is already a reversal....
Renchik , sweetheart )
1.1030 you predicted last week ...
There will be a profusion there, but after a pullback.
This is not a reversal :-)
thanks !
Renchik, sweetheart.)
1.1030 you predicted last week ...
There will be a prowl there, but after a pullback.
It's not a reversal :-)
Thanks!