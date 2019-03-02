FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1441

New comment
 
_new-rena:
no need to pipsqueak...
'n that's how I put it (trading new, untested TS)
 

I'll be a pound-breather now...


 

and I remain a euro-salesman...


 
audit also
 
Lesorub:

and I remain a euro-salesman...


If it were the other way round, that would be fine!
 
no one is predicting anything...(((.

2 days no one ...

I see such a setback.

Thanks !
 

they moved the topic).


Yeah, they took it out of the pinned ones.

[Deleted]  
tuma88:
no one is predicting anything...(((.

2 days no one ...

I see such a setback.

Thanks !
Tuma, a pullback below the loos is already a reversal....
 
_new-rena:
Tuma, a pullback below the lows is already a reversal....

Renchik , sweetheart )

1.1030 you predicted last week ...
There will be a profusion there, but after a pullback.

This is not a reversal :-)

thanks !
 
tuma88:

Renchik, sweetheart.)

1.1030 you predicted last week ...
There will be a prowl there, but after a pullback.

It's not a reversal :-)

Thanks!
At 1.1030 I think it will arrive. But in a week, hardly earlier. Although... the last deal closed at the end of the weekly session, and closed in a good minus((( I am in grief.
1...143414351436143714381439144014411442144314441445144614471448...2119
New comment