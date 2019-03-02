FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 763

New comment
 
stranger:

Give the local kids a discount)

And connect the Teacher for free, saxaul after all)))

I'll wait for stats first - 2-3 years )))))
 
Ishim:
I'll wait for stats first - 2-3 years )))))

Don't be stupid!!! If your investors were waiting for statistics, they wouldn't have lost their hard-earned money.

Get involved, you should feel yourself in their shoes)))

[Deleted]  
Olegts:

Don't be stupid!!! If your investors were waiting for statistics, they wouldn't have lost their hard-earned money.

Get involved, you should feel yourself in their shoes)))

and so 10 times =)
 
Myth63:
new signal open =)
Where is the previous one? Were you drained?
 
Ishim:
I'll wait for the stats first - 2-3 years )))))
Just imagine him selling the yen from 78... and holding to 100... + family man and feeding investors! )
 
Olegts:

Don't be stupid!!! If your investors were waiting for statistics, they wouldn't have lost their hard-earned money.

Get involved, you should feel yourself in their shoes)))

I only had 1 investor Dmitry (150 or 160 I do not remember) - the rest is all mine!!!
 
21april:
Just imagine him selling the yen from 78... and holding it to 100... + family man and feeding investors)
who? i bought there and held for 2 years. (but it's not ts it's just a deal - just got lucky - and for a while I forgot about that account))))))
 
Ishim:
who? i bought there and held it for 2 years. (but it's not cc it's just a deal - just got lucky - and for a while I forgot about that account))))))
Myth is a unicum, like Zorich! )
 
Ishim:
I only had 1 investor Dimitri (150 or 160 I don't remember) - the rest is all mine!!!
 
stranger:

at least confirm that he's lying!!!

or did he portray himself as an investor through a front man?

1...756757758759760761762763764765766767768769770...2119
New comment