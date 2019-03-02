FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 749
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
on the terminal will the tape become?
The loon clearly took out two stops one after the other))
is there any point in salting yet?)
I guess we have to wait for 2650...
GBP/USD might move to 1.5500 and then to 1.5329 ...Shall we wait?
The loon clearly took out two stops one after the other))
is there any point in salting yet?)
I guess we have to wait for 2650...
Here are the stubborn ones, the man doesn't want to cut into losses. https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/35539#!tab=trading
It's probably a robot.
No, it doesn't look like it, it made a big loss, waited for the first micro profit and closed, got scared. I don't think so, he made a big loss and waited for the first micro profit and closed. If it was a robot, it would have cut more profit from the first order.
We'll have to check it out somehow, max it out.