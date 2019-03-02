FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 749

wild_hedgehog:
on the terminal will the tape become?
What terminal? Ribbon in Ninza, mt is an empty bucket.
GBP/USD has the option to go to 1.5500 and then to 1.5329 ...Shall we wait?
 

The loon clearly took out two stops one after the other))

is there any point in salting yet?)

I guess we have to wait for 2650...

 
tol64:

So ... now in Russian please )))
 
I honestly wanted to find out fromtol64 what the table he showed here was about in the end...what was the information on it?
 
Alexey:

Here are the stubborn ones, the man doesn't want to cut into losses. https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/35539#!tab=trading

It's probably just a robot.
 
wild_hedgehog:
It's probably a robot.

No, it doesn't look like it, it made a big loss, waited for the first micro profit and closed, got scared. I don't think so, he made a big loss and waited for the first micro profit and closed. If it was a robot, it would have cut more profit from the first order.

We'll have to check it out somehow, max it out.

 
Watching the game against the dollar closely )
