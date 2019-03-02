FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1345
Now it's OK, it's open all the way to 1.0755
Yep, here we go...
Oh! I missed it.
Are you going to roll out a strategy with 400 manual orders?
There's no need to do it by hand, I have helpers who can open, delete and modify when the bulk change is coming in.
And if necessary, they'll do the math, too. I don't know how to do it, I've got a good Expert Advisor, I've been working on it only half way, before MT4 platform switched to MT5 I never finished it, I got frustrated. I started to confuse my EA criteria and I abandoned it until it had better results.
Then all that crap started to appear, different prefixes for pairs, the fifth number. And in short, everything has to be redone from scratch, adding all sorts of nonsense that brokers have invented.
That's how it is, as a matter of fact)) Twenty-four hours.
What else can you look at from the instruments? Directly proportional to the Eurobucks...)
what was that just now? A picture from your millionth demo account? 0,1%?
He's the one who opened the order, now he's showing off.
The main thing is to remember to close in time.
Here are 2 trolls sticking their noses out, out of the experience, of their opponent...
No, it's a demo, $3,000.