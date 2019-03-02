FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1231

_new-rena:
No, go on. I'm interested in the answer - why is there an imbalance in the level, if it's a level?
To be honest, I can't explain it myself - I haven't formulated it yet. But they say it is very well described in a book - somewhere in a parallel thread Argo gave the name.
 
_new-rena:
Continue to develop the logic of the highlighted thought and see where you end up...
In general, the goal of my dokat at this stage is the first million dollars Although I have been thinking more and more about the choice of currency lately
mmmoguschiy:
A level is a horizontal balance. The price will not jump away from the level immediately, but when the imbalance occurs, the price will move in a channel.
mmmoguschiy:
in general, the goal of my dokat at this stage is the first million dollars Although i've been thinking more and more about currency choice lately
that's not news. almost everyone here has...
 
mmmoguschiy:
Maybe the backlash is over. Maybe it isn't. Time will tell. It's too early to draw conclusions yet.
Conclusion made at the time - outwardly it seems like early. When the pullback is completely over the eu will return to 1.05 - the pullback will end, but not the scenario.
 
_new-rena:
Damn it, he said it like he cut it off

. But how can you tell if there is an imbalance in real time? You can't do it without the feed!!!
 
Ishim:
To the law of money, the lines are secondary - there is nothing to discuss there. A scenario is a money-making option, here was a rollback scenario on euR - now it's over. Do not predict - you may never predict, but at least analyze past prices for scenarios - find them there.
Firstly, make up your mind - law or scenario. Law is an inherent and immutable property. A scenario, on the other hand, implies an author, and is subject to logical adjustments by the author.
mmmoguschiy:
I'll tell you what I'm saying.

It depends on the trade activity, where the imbalance is going, that's where the price will go.
 
mmmoguschiy:
What do you mean by fiction? Mendeleev had a dream about the table , but that doesn't make it any less real.

You think the levels were invented by the fools in room 6?
Why do you need Mendeleev? With levels it's simple - you show 7 out of 10 that worked on history and then test 7 out of 10 online - a good percentage (70), which would mean that you have a significant level for trade. (and maybe just your method of building (finding) such a level)
Ishim:
The problem is not only one mistake. it's the problem number 1.
