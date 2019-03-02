FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1231
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No, go on. I'm interested in the answer - why is there an imbalance in the level, if it's a level?
Continue to develop the logic of the highlighted thought and see where you end up...
To be honest, I can't explain it myself - I haven't formulated it yet. But they say it is very well described in a book - somewhere in a parallel thread Argo gave the name.
in general, the goal of my dokat at this stage is the first million dollars Although i've been thinking more and more about currency choice lately
Maybe the backlash is over. Maybe it isn't. Time will tell. It's too early to draw conclusions yet.
A level is a horizontal balance. the price will not jump away from the level immediately, but when an imbalance occurs.
. But how can you tell if there is an imbalance in real time? You can't do it without the feed!!!
To the law of money, the lines are secondary - there is nothing to discuss there. A scenario is a money-making option, here was a rollback scenario on euR - now it's over. Do not predict - you may never predict, but at least analyze past prices for scenarios - find them there.
I'll tell you what I'm saying.
but how do you determine this imbalance in real time? You can't tell without the feed!!!
What do you mean by fiction? Mendeleev had a dream about the table , but that doesn't make it any less real.
You think the levels were invented by the fools in room 6?
Why do you need Mendeleev? With levels it's simple - show on the history 7 out of 10 worked and then test online 7 out of 10 - a good percentage (70), which would mean that you have a significant level for trade. (and perhaps only your method of building (finding) such a level)