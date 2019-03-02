FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1282
Resurrection indeed!!!
Good afternoon! I would like to write my opinion on options! This is so far for me, for example, the most concrete type of analysis (if you can say so), I am not a programmer and not a mathematician//// Earlier, there was one guessing, like roulette for me and big risks///// there were no specific numbers, and frankly, there was emotional tension! Not 100% analysis of course works yet, but that's (most likely) just me since I recently started using it! To make a long story short it works! And the fact that there somewhere the server is registered in the woods, alarming of course, but in principle if it works, then what difference whether in the woods or in the city (probably there were some reasons ))))))
CHRIST IS RISEN! Orthodox Christians!
I don't know why but I have no confidence in either the futures market or options, it's all a scam in my opinion.
Risen indeed! Happy feast!
No, it's not a scam. It's a game...
It depends on whom! The cat, to the mouse, also says it's just playing around while the mouse flutters about.
So the point is that no one asks for trust from anyone or offers anything to anyone. You have to have confidence in your head.