Myth63:
not a single long time candle closed under it.
There was a partial close, let's see what happens next
 
Kino:
So, why would they throw out little Greece and burden big Ukraine with its current problems? Comrades moderators, there is no politics here, we are discussing the situation and its impact on the Euro exchange rate. Europe's exports have plummeted and it is in Europe's interest to keep the exchange rate low to save jobs. Once the situation in the region returns to normal, the exchange rate will go up.
Of course they invested the money and the profits are gone. Greece is a start.
 
Kino:
I do not know about Ukraine, but Greece as a scapegoat, has to suffer.
It's not the first time, the worse the news about Greece, the higher the euro exchange rate ) My point is that we should not be guided by Greece, there is no unambiguous fundamentals there.
 
Kino:
Everyone goes to Europe not to work. To live on welfare, that is the foundation. Who will feed the army of freeloaders?
Speculator_:
It's not a bad thing to do.
 
Kino:
The bad business is not a tricky one.
The time will come and they will get a free ride. Then they will come to Moscow to work as janitors, where the Tajiks will be their bosses.
 
Ilya, pick up the corpse of a kiwi, lying in the middle of the road)
 
stranger:
Well, well...
 
Lesorub:
Draw the majors)
