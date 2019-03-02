FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1210
I'm talking about the research you mentioned earlier. Do you remember? Can I see the results?
Or is it a secret? ))
the results are always on the forum.
iIDLERr, give me an entry point, a profit point, in a serious way, not blah, blah, blah...
I'm not arguing...
My children, Stanj, Lumberjack, didn't I say anything about the eurik and the pound?
You wrote about rand, too, in a huff, but rand, I see, doesn't count...
Meli Imelia, it's your week! (с)
See you in two years!
