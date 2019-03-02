FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1210

[Deleted]  
[Deleted]  
 
tol64:

I'm talking about the research you mentioned earlier. Do you remember? Can I see the results?

Or is it a secret? ))

the results are always on the forum.
 
iIDLERr:
Did I not write you about the autumn or the harrier, or should I open poses for you architects?
 
iIDLERr, give me an entry point, a profit, in a serious way, not blah, blah, blah...
 
chepikds:
asshole. once every two years.
 
My children, Stanj, Lumberjack, didn't I say nothing about the eurik and the pound?
 

I'm not arguing...


 
iIDLERr:
You wrote about rand, too, in a huff, but rand, I see, doesn't count...

Meli Imelia, it's your week! (с)

See you in two years!

 
You won't believe it, sold out.
