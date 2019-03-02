FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 850

Thanks ...But on my principles I expect growth up to 1.5480 .
dmitriikul:
What do you mean one transaction.there was a good trade before the broker put in requotes.
arbitrage between different pairs?
 

azfaraon:
azfaraon:
Thanks ... But according to my principles I expect growth up to 1.5480.
I was not trying to refute, I was trying to justify your decision.
 
_new-rena:
arbitrage between different pairs?
Arbitrage between different brokers.
dmitriikul:
Arbitrage between different brokers.
I know there is such a thing, but they won't pay out. it's taboo in forex...
 
How can this be, I didn't even enter this pair, I accidentally saw that a minute ago there was a pending
wild_hedgehog:
How is it possible, I have not even logged in to the pair, I accidentally saw that a minute ago there was a pending
Is the time on your computer the same as it was a month ago?
 
_new-rena:
Isn't the time on your computer off? I've had it for a month.
no... I haven't opened anything for a couple of weeks now.
