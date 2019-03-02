FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1426
the Kookle is tough these days...
It looks like someone is trading against the grain and that's what's happening...
recently, i've been watching what happens when i add a new order. the result is not impressed at all - it turns out that everything is very bad, whether it's trending or counter-trending....
what's it to you, you have the software...
I'm selling.
What do you get?
The attached EA, which I found freely on the Internet, has the principle of calculating the average price for all orders open in one direction. (The EA is about nothing - just a regular martini slivator).
You'll see for yourself...
Then the price came to 1.0853 and there is nothing big there .
I guess the profurset has arrived.
Thank you !
there was a last big trade at 1.0834 and 1.0836
There are no signs for a stop. a pullback to 1.0798-1.0810 or 1.0765 is possible ....
what does Fourier predict?
what makes you think the market has Fibonacci levels?)
There are psychological levels, even numbers, pivots, etc., which are used by traders and robots, and many trades are executed at such levels, such levels include Fibonacci.
the levels 161,200,261 at 8 a.m. are still there, why is the price clinging to them?
The attached EA, which I found freely on the Internet, has the principle of calculating the average price for all orders open in one direction. (the EA itself is nothing - just a regular martini slivator)
Spin it around and you'll see for yourself...