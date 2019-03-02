FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 205

Myth63:

yooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo =) that's the frank pissing off =)

so what about the eura...
 

Fucking hell.

 
the euro/chief is still killing everyone
 
7720 now kotir =)
 
_new-rena:
nah nah, i went in to see the end. said 1 .525 max yesterday and pose 1.5 yesterday. targets like that are alive and going nowhere.
What are you pestering me with your pound? )))
 
Everything seems )))) Fixing 16930 as the doctor prescribed, you can finish your popcorn, nothing else will do )))
Myth63:

yooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo =) that's the frank pissing off =)

long time to live))))

what about the gold?

 
artikul:
Everything seems )))) Fixing 16930 as the doctor prescribed, you can finish your popcorn, nothing else will happen ))))
Lots of potrenduns laid down ))))) There's a grave on the chif ))))
7420
