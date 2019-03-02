FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 205
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
yooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo =) that's the frank pissing off =)
Fucking hell.
nah nah, i went in to see the end. said 1 .525 max yesterday and pose 1.5 yesterday. targets like that are alive and going nowhere.
yooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo =) that's the frank pissing off =)
long time to live))))
what about the gold?
Everything seems )))) Fixing 16930 as the doctor prescribed, you can finish your popcorn, nothing else will happen ))))