FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 107

New comment
 
You haven't gone yet? To close the gap? :-)
 
Eidler, think about parity in 17-18)))
 
A yard full of aspiration lovers, I see )))) Good morning, let's drink to the world's flush ))))
 
artikul:
A yard full of aspiration lovers, I see )))) Good morning, let's drink to the world's drain.)
Look at this. Dude doesn't even get in, he's out the door. )))))
 
stranger:

There's plenty of news on the pound in an hour and 20.

The main thing is not to get the soliloquies torn off)

The expectation was not met, I think before the news no one will be very nervous now
 
stranger:
Look at this, the dude doesn't even get in and he's right out the door)))))
It means that our opinion is respected here ))))
[Deleted]  
[Deleted]  
 
stranger:
Eidler, think about parity in 17-18)))
how did you find out about the year, if it's not a secret?
 
artikul:
A yard full of aspiration lovers, I see.) Good morning, let's drink to the world's plum ))))

It's not aspiration, it's turbulence in the channel working. The eura gets sucked in and it and the pound go zig-zag.


... went for an orange for an appetizer.

1...100101102103104105106107108109110111112113114...2119
New comment