FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 788
2380, 90 .... pound ....
poor lost sheep ...
Not even comfortable trolling ...
7 counted, then we'll compare... (Counted bounces over 10pts)
...
What are they talking about... What makes you think that? What's their angle? This is crazy. )))
They are patients from Ward 6, not to be taken seriously)))
What do you think of Guru's revelation about CDs?)
yes there will be a bounce from 2380 3 more times ))))
Moon, sell orders on 2453, 2463, 2473... And one check on 2495... THE CG IS 2,500.
The putdowns will work - tomorrow - the day after tomorrow...
For the extreme: buy from 2390 +/-10, 50 pips at most...
wrong on H4 3 bounces.
What's the big deal... What makes you think that? What's the angle? That's crazy. )))
Not going to argue, oh great one! Great is not great - I didn't measure it, there was an accordion on the yen and there is one on the Jew - so ....