FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 788

New comment
 

2380, 90 .... pound ....

poor lost sheep ...

Not even comfortable trolling ...

 
chepikds:
7 counted, then we'll compare... (Counted bounces over 10pts)
wrong on H4 3 bounces.
 
stranger:

2380, 90 .... pound....

poor lost sheep ...

pound pound .... is there anybody around? call an ambulance!
 
stranger:

...

What's going on... What are they doing? What's the angle? That's crazy. )))
 
tol64:
What are they talking about... What makes you think that? What's their angle? This is crazy. )))

They are patients from Ward 6, not to be taken seriously)))

What do you think of Guru's revelation about CDs?)

 
stranger:

They are patients from Ward 6, not to be taken seriously)))

What do you think of Guru's revelation about CDs?)

I try to skip his posts. He talks nonsense all the time. )
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
yes there will be a bounce from 2380 3 more times ))))
chepikds:

Moon, sell orders on 2453, 2463, 2473... And one check on 2495... THE CG IS 2,500.

The putdowns will work - tomorrow - the day after tomorrow...

For the extreme: buy from 2390 +/-10, 50 pips at most...

And I bought it .... will wait for it
 
Ishim:
wrong on H4 3 bounces.
Not going to argue, oh great one!
 
tol64:
What's the big deal... What makes you think that? What's the angle? That's crazy. )))
((((((and don't say the word pound inadvertently, he'll have an aggravation)
 
chepikds:
Not going to argue, oh great one! Great is not great - I didn't measure it, there was an accordion on the yen and there is one on the Jew - so ....
1...781782783784785786787788789790791792793794795...2119
New comment