FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 100
Remember what they used to say - I smell a big one!)
So that's exactly what it is, you just have to consider its variations.
EA has been pounding on a pound every 15 minutes drawing
must have bought at 1.25-27, as the Master willed...
1,3750 )
come on, Tuma, don't be silly. what's the point of turning around - to get all the sellers out in the open, and why so high - because they've been selling for a long time. But! it's too early to draw conclusions, because those who thought they had already turned around can also be thrown overboard. However, today we all went back to the invincible grail and looked at it again on youtube...))
maybe where it will go is 1.27 ( like a correction ).
thanks !
fresh levels are coming in 3 minutes
kak?
It could go either way, by the way. I'm leaning downwards for now, although I'm happy to go either way.
Not yet, thank you. )
How, watch) Yesterday it was 40, today 42, tomorrow 45, etc.
Thanks, not yet. )
is there an addiction?