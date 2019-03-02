FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1004
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
))))
OK!
I do not know what to do with the Euro, I just sold it... Some say up, others say down...
No one is saying anything here, the professor said the figure, the rest of us are scratching our tongues. And what's there to rub in every day? You put up limiters and walk away.
with your hands or with an automatic?
No one is saying anything here, the professor said the figure, the rest of us are scratching our tongues.
i'm already scratching my head too. i was looking in the terminal for eurochip and couldn't find it. i sold a chiffo it turns out, i just jumped the spread) i would have known...
Well, it's not exactly pretty, but it did add up to something:
but i don't use it yet, i don't like the 10 minute delay...
seems to buy until the first green call, the target is not quite. clear, as there's no refined price scale (on the left)...
i'm already scratching my head too. The pound is also going to show my picture too, I'm going to count a little bit to make it look nice.
I'll show you my picture with the pound.)
What's there to draw?
There's not much to draw
Do you have to salt it?
Can't you see from the graph?) Even a blind man can see from where to where)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1004#comment_1423062
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12221435&viewfull=1#post12221435
Can't you see from the graph?) A blind man can see where it's coming from and where it's going.)
I repent, can't get a handle on this, chicken blindness is already pressing into my ears)))))) two outcomes are already in place, let's see...
Now it will eat fat puts-fleet and it will go down (price is in blue)
Where's the monitoring? I've already heard a lot about all sorts of mash-ups and tester scales. And like monitoring - and the drain is blazing fast. )))
+60% (24 hours so far)
Any questions?
))))
Turned to sales...
+60% (24 hours haven't passed yet)
Any questions?
))))
Two questions: what the fuck is this and where is the interest?