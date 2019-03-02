FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 43

New comment
 
pako:

have you noticed when they update the daily table? so as not to do 100500 checks

it would take a month to get it up and running.

but for a "fish" it's too easy, just draw a line and trade, it's more like"Plug&Pray" :-))

Nobody said it was easy).

I will tell you later.

[Deleted]  
stranger:

Nobody said it was easy.)

I'll tell you later.

abgemacht
[Deleted]  
pako:
abgemacht
don't say "gop" ...
 

It doesn't feel right ))))

 
artikul:

It doesn't feel right ))))

Are the mashes at the top impenetrable?)))
 
stranger:
Are the mashes at the top impenetrable?)))
You're insulting ))))
 
In general many TPs see crossing a parabolic with an unbreakable swing as a pivot point )))) Sometimes it is true and more often in a sideways trend))) But in a big trend it is a bogey that leads to a bogey)))
[Deleted]  
If HIM let go ?
 
artikul:
In general many TPs see crossing a parabolic with an unbreakable swing as a pivot point )))) Sometimes it is true and more often in a sideways trend))) But in a large trend it is a bogey that leads to a bogey))))
I don't really look at the chart) Who is crossing who and how)
 
stranger:
I don't really look at the timetable.)
Me neither )))) I've got the software ))))
1...363738394041424344454647484950...2119
New comment