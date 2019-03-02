FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 370

Myth63:
early=)

I see it early)))

 
stranger:
Seeing early)))
NZDJPY buy 600p...
 
Lesorub:
NZDJPJ buy at 600p...

Draw the majors, don't carry rubbish into the hut)))

In all seriousness, take the futures.

euro, pound, chiff, cad, kiwi, aud, yen and the quid, deal with them, and the crosses you'll see automatically, moreover, you'll see which of them are the most suitable for trading at the moment. And running around the field does not give you much.

Now the pound will rally up, they will take out your boo, and not only yours, people will start to believe and a flock of sheep will actively buy it))))

 
Do you want me to teach you how to correctly terminate this moment on the pound?
 
Lesorub:
do you want me to teach you how to dissolve this moment correctly on the pound?
 
stranger:
as you wish...
Eh. the only thing I regret is that I got out early by the chiff(=and he was already 200 steps above my exit(=or rather I screwed up myself=) I went out, and then counted the levels=) and came out at the lowest point=) I screwed up.)
And on the pound I think there should be a whisker down and then a seven-mile run to debt.
 
AUDUSD, NZDUSD
 
Lesorub:
As you wish...
How the pound is going down....
