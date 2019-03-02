FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 370
early=)
I see it early)))
Seeing early)))
NZDJPJ buy at 600p...
Draw the majors, don't carry rubbish into the hut)))
In all seriousness, take the futures.
euro, pound, chiff, cad, kiwi, aud, yen and the quid, deal with them, and the crosses you'll see automatically, moreover, you'll see which of them are the most suitable for trading at the moment. And running around the field does not give you much.
Now the pound will rally up, they will take out your boo, and not only yours, people will start to believe and a flock of sheep will actively buy it))))
do you want me to teach you how to dissolve this moment correctly on the pound?
As you wish...