FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1049
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
no time and no load at all.
What a mystery! All sold and the pound bought, found a bald one.
yep, found a bald one...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1039
What is the problem with the current situation: Loon sold 5 orders in a trade, Yen sold 5 orders in a trade, GBP bought and EUR sold (all trades are posted here)
What's wrong?
EUR sold, GBP sold. indices strategy (not good, eh?)
EUR sold, strategy according to current situation (more decent result)))
Yep, found the bald one...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1039
= No trade (closed)
You're in disguise! I thought you had market orders
You're in disguise. I thought you had market orders.
do you care what they are?
From baldy or shaggy?
Give it your best, critic ...))
I'm still stagnant, nothing to brag about!
Yesterday I did a little haggling and got scared.
What difference does it make to you what they are?
whether they are from a bald one or a shaggy one?
I am still at a standstill and have nothing to brag about!
Yesterday I traded a bit and got scared.
You mean there are no open ones? I showed you the open ones. How much margin, how much drawdown? The ratio of both relative to the depo how much(?) - it's even more important to get more profit than the size of the profit itself.
For example, in my second strategy the margin is 5%, the drawdown is 1-2%, which means there is a possibility of increasing the margin up to 50% (for example) and increasing the profit up to 10 times without breaking a sweat. And the possible loss may also be 10-20%.