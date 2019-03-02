FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1049

_new-rena:
no time and no load at all.
Alexey:
What a mystery! All sold and the pound bought, found a bald one.

yep, found a bald one...

[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

What is the problem with the current situation: Loon sold 5 orders in a trade, Yen sold 5 orders in a trade, GBP bought and EUR sold (all trades are posted here)

What's wrong?

EUR sold, GBP sold. indices strategy (not good, eh?)

Open TimeTypeSizeItemPriceS / LT / PPriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2015.03.12 14:11:36buy0.01eurgbp0.70980.00000.00000.71200.000.00-0.033.26
2015.03.12 15:03:30sell0.01gbpchf1.49680.00000.00001.49540.000.00-0.041.39
2015.03.12 15:19:48sell0.01gbpcad1.89210.00000.00001.89100.000.000.010.86
2015.03.12 19:04:21sell0.01gbpusd1.48840.00000.00001.48550.000.00-0.032.90
2015.03.13 00:37:46buy0.01eurjpy128.870.000.00128.470.000.000.00-3.29
2015.03.13 00:52:11buy0.01chfjpy121.270.000.00120.410.000.000.00-7.08
2015.03.13 02:28:34sell0.01eurnzd1.43580.00000.00001.43700.000.000.00-0.88
2015.03.13 04:18:14sell0.01eurusd1.06130.00000.00001.05770.000.000.003.60
2015.03.13 04:31:40buy0.01usdchf1.00490.00000.00001.00620.000.000.001.29
2015.03.13 05:00:23buy0.01nzdchf0.74330.00000.00000.74030.000.000.00-2.98
2015.03.13 05:32:35buy0.01nzdcad0.94000.00000.00000.93680.000.000.00-2.51
2015.03.13 05:43:24sell0.01audnzd1.04040.00000.00001.04280.000.000.00-1.77
2015.03.13 05:44:08sell0.01audusd0.76870.00000.00000.76770.000.000.001.00
2015.03.13 06:17:27buy0.01gbpaud1.93760.00000.00001.93470.000.000.00-2.23
2015.03.13 06:45:07sell0.01nzdusd0.73670.00000.00000.73650.000.000.000.20
2015.03.13 08:02:41sell0.01nzdjpy89.460.000.0089.480.000.000.00-0.16


EUR sold, strategy according to current situation (more decent result)))

Open TimeTypeSizeItemPriceS / LT / PPriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2015.03.13 04:26:06buy0.02eurusd1.06100.00000.00001.05760.000.000.00-6.80
2015.03.13 07:00:05sell0.02eurusd1.06040.00000.00001.05770.000.000.005.40
2015.03.13 07:00:07sell0.02eurusd1.06050.00000.00001.05770.000.000.005.60
 
Lesorub:

Yep, found the bald one...

You're in disguise! I thought you had market warrants in there.
[Deleted]  
21april:
how to say (above)
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
speak your mind, critic ...))
 
Alexey:
You're in disguise. I thought you had market orders.

do you care what they are?

From baldy or shaggy?

 
_new-rena:
Give it your best, critic ...))

I'm still stagnant, nothing to brag about!

Yesterday I did a little haggling and got scared.

 
Lesorub:

What difference does it make to you what they are?

whether they are from a bald one or a shaggy one?

It makes no difference! It would just be, without the white dressing gowns, it would be without the emphasis on white dressing gowns
[Deleted]  
Alexey:

I am still at a standstill and have nothing to brag about!

Yesterday I traded a bit and got scared.

You mean there are no open ones? I showed you the open ones. How much margin, how much drawdown? The ratio of both relative to the depo how much(?) - it's even more important to get more profit than the size of the profit itself.

For example, in my second strategy the margin is 5%, the drawdown is 1-2%, which means there is a possibility of increasing the margin up to 50% (for example) and increasing the profit up to 10 times without breaking a sweat. And the possible loss may also be 10-20%.

