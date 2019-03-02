FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 325

New comment
 

EURCAD: 425 п.


 
Lesorub:

EURCAD: 425 п.


Lepolettes...
 
Vizard_:
If you find someone who's not wrong... whistle... we'll go and sign up together... in the discipleship group )))
Nah, they've gone completely nuts, they come in, ask stupid questions that you're stupid enough to ignore and ignore, then the complaints begin - it went the wrong way. Who showed you what went where?)))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
They come in, ask stupid questions, which you ignore and ignore, and then you start complaining that it went the wrong way. Who showed you what went where?)))
That's right. On forex, the quote is not ours.
 
Lesorub:

EURCAD: 425 п.


And on silver and pound, how much?)
 
_new-rena:
That's right. the forex is not our quote.
Well, I can think of something, open a trade, it didn't go, close it and forget the fuck about it. But here - why is it going the wrong way)))))))))))))))))))))
 
Vizard_:
LEFT...
GBPAUD will be having knives...
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Well, I can think of something, open a trade, it doesn't go, close it and forget the fuck about it. But here - why isn't it going the wrong way)))))))))))))))))))))
???
 
stranger:
How much for silver and pound?)

silver you wanted to strangle...

pound two bajas hanging


 
stranger:
They come and ask dumb questions that you ignore and ignore, then begin to complain - it went the wrong way. Who showed you what went where?)))

About four years ago... I remember a guy was praising you... and then he started to bitch about you... Turned out to be a full deposit... I lost, of course... I was swearing for a long time))

That was a fun night... pretty good scare ))))

1...318319320321322323324325326327328329330331332...2119
New comment