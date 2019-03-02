FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 671

New comment
[Deleted]  
server:
Scary :)
Scary
 
Myth63:
scared
I'm not scared) and you have nothing to be scared of :)
[Deleted]  
server:
I'm not scared) and you have nothing to be scared of :)
in case
 
Neural networks are a little better than reading coffee grounds! )
[Deleted]  
I don't know, I've never used....
 
21april:
Neural networks are little better than guessing by coffee grounds! )

Neuro - cells in the brain (100-120bn)

A network - a properly laid out system, rules for entry and exit, MM etc....

And a 'neural network', with a few lines of code - that's, something, not at all....

 
Myth63:
What if...
Shalim?
 
Myth63:
but what if
It is unlikely, of course not so often, usually when the state sells the gold, such purchases are reported much later, even the volume is not visible)))
 
Lesorub:
Are they pushing people into the pound again?

Have you even looked at the chart you're trading? Isn't it funny?

You have to be deaf-blind to trade like that.)

[Deleted]  
stranger:


Good evening ....What is an acceptable movement you are considering at the moment?

1...664665666667668669670671672673674675676677678...2119
New comment