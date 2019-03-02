FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 716

New comment
 
Ishim:
thanks
If you know everything so why the minus again? Is the correction over? )))) OK, Sensei the clown, keep talking, I'll show you the close of the trades at the beginning of March, at least you'll get a lick)
 
stranger:
If you know everything so why is it minus again? Is the correction over? )))) Okay, Sensei the Clown, keep yapping, I'll show you the close at the beginning of March, at least you can kiss my ass.)
I do not control equity, especially such small fluctuations, if you want to understand it you have to look at the trade - load, scale, day, hour. I have not seen any new trades for a long time (because of the boredom of the EUR pips ))))))).
 
Ishim:
100 pips is nothing )))) (but if you go in with a good lot on the pike... then into the boo...)
fuck, i was sure it was you in my avatar, i had mine. so you didn't put your beard? broke my fragile mind...
What's that got to do with the 100 pips?
Phew...

 
wild_hedgehog:
Fuck, I was sure it was you, I had mine. So you didn't put your beard? Broke my fragile mind...
What's that got to do with the 100 pips?
Ew. Shit, I'm out of here.

did you say the pound was worth it? (or about the eu - the euw is waiting 1.15), you call me winged (((( (it's not me - it's a fighting angel - can be offended is your problem....(I warned))
 
wild_hedgehog:
Fuck, I was sure it was you, I had mine. So you didn't put your own beard? Broke my fragile mind...
What's that got to do with the 100 pips?
Ew. Shit, I'm out of here.

they're gonna drive you crazy. ))))
 
Ishim:
I don't control equities at all, especially such small fluctuations, if you want to understand it you have to look at the trading section - load , scale day, hour. There you can see the trades - no new trades for a long time (well, from the boredom of the EUR pips ))))))
 
stranger:
I won't tell you anything about trading, at most it was theory. (or whatever you want to call it)
[Deleted]  
Good afternoon. Sorry to interrupt.
4252
stranger, maybe this is not the right question ... can your method explain the pound movement ?
 
Shaman, are you seriously taking mushrooms?
 
Ishim:
I won't tell you anything about trading, at most it was theory. (or whatever you want to call it).
So I haven't heard anything about the theory either, except flubbing)))
1...709710711712713714715716717718719720721722723...2119
New comment