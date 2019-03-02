FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 91
I can't find a link to the SME. Please help me with the link...
By the way, can you communicate with the SQL-server? (I upload data and history there...)
Opening 5247.
A chronicle of a good piece of software:
What are you phorogolics not resting for? :-)
1.1638 min 2005 - 1.1653
9 yrs.
There is a slim chance that the gap will be closing soon.
Nobody cares about Greece)))) The Euro is going down because the Euro is going up.)
They got the whole collective farm in the ass and now they think how to live further, and it's not about the euro, it's much more complicated and fucked up))))
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/japanese-yen_quotes_globex_options.html
Guys, what I need there I can look at in 10-15 minutes in the morning, I gave it to you - dig in)))
Now everyone has been taken care of, so they're all in a tizzy...
PS
the chronology there for a reason. this program works on the principle of a handicap, just the other way round (for real life will do)...
Everything there works according to the principle of showing candy, taking it to a back alley and ....)))