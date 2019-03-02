FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 307

Lesorub:

the tale is...

but where to throw the arrow...


К 1335)))

Ilya, do you honour Mashka and the Teacher?!?!

 
like the euro... would like today's update... timing is uncertain...

throw it down ))))

 
stranger:
She is secretive, she hides the grail)))
Modest, I guess... that's not bad...
 
cast...

 

Uncle Kolya's begging for a visit, right on the doorstep. ....

What's up with him?

 
I do, father, I do...


[Deleted]  
I look like I'm going to lose money soon too... Four days - x3.5 times deposit. And it's still not going to save me)))) At least 20 bucks was initially))))
 
I read a guy somewhere who said "let's all buy eurochka together, turn the market around" :)
 
naive ))))
[Deleted]  
stranger:

What are you doing?)) It's been a zoto week, at first it was only 1.6% down when dialed in.

That's not counting the moon, which I haven't winged yet.

+++
