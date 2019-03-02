FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 307
the tale is...
but where to throw the arrow...
К 1335)))
Ilya, do you honour Mashka and the Teacher?!?!
like the euro... would like today's update... timing is uncertain...
throw it down ))))
She is secretive, she hides the grail)))
cast...
Uncle Kolya's begging for a visit, right on the doorstep. ....
What's up with him?
Ilya, do you honour Mashka and the Teacher?!?!
I do, father, I do...
I read a guy somewhere who said "let's all buy eurochka and turn the market around" :)
What are you doing?)) It's been a zoto week, at first it was only 1.6% down when dialed in.
That's not counting the moon, which I haven't winged yet.