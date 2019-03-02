FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1157
Why wait for someone? ))))
Nice going.
Strange, I've traded martini-like systems and tested a lot too. The payoff is still less than a one-order + reinvest strategy.
And also the trouble with martinis - the profits come in as good and fast as the losses
It went well.
So I show you the results of this scam every morning, and you're still picking your nose, where's Freund? I've said a lot of clever words here too)))
Give me the pound, I'm buying at 4530 right now.)
Ilya, I don't even want to talk, it's the same as always, they show you the candy with one hand and take out the purse with the other, play around.
pound down...
and the candy and the purse come in handy.
Maybe you can give it to an old lady in the street...
Old Idler's wrong, you're not Grisha)))) They're patching the runway for him.)
I'm just waiting for him to hit it.)
here's checking out your bai da Kuklamysli...
I'm just waiting for him to hit it.)
Where did you see any martinis here? )))))