FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 580

New comment
 
stranger:
That's probably why it's up 2.5 figures? ...

up...

but it's down... the profits are down?

we've been buying and selling today, saw a lot...

 
Lesorub:

up...

but it's down..., the profits are gone?

there's been buying and selling today, and it's a hell of a saw...

Yes woodpeckers are buying and selling every day and counting the 'profit' in the evening))))

just in time to sell the moon, for the latecomers.

 
Lesorub:

on yes, woodpeckers...


Why have the volumes been wiped out?
 
Lesorub:

Yeah, woodpeckers...


Yes, yes))) And so every day.)) Tales of the Vienna Woods)))

Intraday trading leads to Kolyan, no options.

 
Alexey:
What's up with the volumes?
What are you, an investigator or from the IRS?
 
Lesorub:
What are you, an investigator or from the tax office?
Turn off the computer and go bury it in the vegetable garden)))
 
Lesorub:

Take my word for it, it's not even fleas on a dead dog, it's germs under a microscope,

I can take 3 pips in lots like that without any stops, even my kid's 6 years old.

 
senat999:

Take my word for it, it's not even fleas on a dead dog, it's germs under a microscope,

I can take 3 pips in lots like that without any stops, even my kid's 6 years old, he's just a candle like that.

I am tired to tell them that trading should be positional, the place to buy is the place to sell and they should not be so jumpy.
 
senat999:

Take my word for it, it's not even fleas on a dead dog, it's germs under a microscope,

I can take 3 pips in lots like that without any stops, even my kid's 6 years old.

I'll remove it so it doesn't get embarrassing...


I hope you sold the pound to 5210?

 
Lesorub:
I'll remove it so it won't be embarrassing...
On the contrary, I would leave it for posterity.)
1...573574575576577578579580581582583584585586587...2119
New comment