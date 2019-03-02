FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 580
That's probably why it's up 2.5 figures? ...
up...
but it's down... the profits are down?
we've been buying and selling today, saw a lot...
up...
but it's down..., the profits are gone?
there's been buying and selling today, and it's a hell of a saw...
Yes woodpeckers are buying and selling every day and counting the 'profit' in the evening))))
just in time to sell the moon, for the latecomers.
on yes, woodpeckers...
Yeah, woodpeckers...
Yes, yes))) And so every day.)) Tales of the Vienna Woods)))
Intraday trading leads to Kolyan, no options.
What's up with the volumes?
What are you, an investigator or from the tax office?
Take my word for it, it's not even fleas on a dead dog, it's germs under a microscope,
I can take 3 pips in lots like that without any stops, even my kid's 6 years old.
I'll remove it so it doesn't get embarrassing...
I hope you sold the pound to 5210?
I'll remove it so it won't be embarrassing...