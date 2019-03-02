FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 661

awersforex:
Pound will go to 5370 so I'm selling.
 
stranger:
Somewhere Teacher was right - clowns. Goodbye.
 
Speculator_:

The drawdown is already off the charts.

Last week the ceiling was 1440, why did you set it at 1410? And if the price goes even higher to 1500, what will you do?
 
Speculator_:
5085 is on my horizon...

for tomorrow:

otherwise what was KUKL price for - a scam on the plan...


 
Alexey:
Do you want to take a $100 cut?
 
Speculator_:
Ahh...))
 
Speculator_:
Drain $100.
You're a lucky man. :)
 
The corridor was soaring, 1445 to 1380. It closed this week and is nowhere to be found.
here's a week's worth of scares=)

 
Myth63:

New dashes added, where do they go? There's only one on the eve, why is that?
