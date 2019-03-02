FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1420
I do not know what they are cheating for, frankly. The euras is up during the day. I entered the buy at 1.07138, I think we will go up to 1.074 - 075.
The eu is down during the day....
The current growth is within the correction, the goals are like this for now
I will switch my buy to Boo at the first opportunity, sell will be considered at 12.00 Moscow time and till the end of the day...
I don't know how they do it, I downloaded a tool from their site, it updates periodically, I will watch it. Their forecasts are pretty good, but they are published with a delay on brokerage sites.
Disputable) In the course of the day by my calculations upwards) from 15.00 tentatively. And here is the general tendency of the month, downwards)
Personal opinion. In the evening we will see who is closer to the truth ;)
The situation is unambiguous - down...
Anyway, all will be clear in the afternoon...
no change in the pound, buy from the pullback...
Calm down - we will be flying in 1.5 hours.
Yes, the forecasts are higher than the previous ones, even if they come true or not, there will be flights)
the euro cup has been fucked, they're going to draw the levels for the pickle...
here:
where to buy from I pointed out. Not claiming to be true ))
If you scroll back 40 pages, which I did in principle, there is no prediction to be found)
and this chip worked peek-a-boo....
Forecast