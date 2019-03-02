FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 701

Nestradamus:

Hi Shaman! Why are there so many of them? My script only draws the ones that are within daylight range. So the chart doesn't look like a straw stack...

That one is older and there are several global haves and lows, and what you draw is the current one may be H1 or H4. On a smaller TF they will be completely dark. What are the trends on the intraday? - Better listen to Father (it's more likely to work).
 
wild_hedgehog:
should be in moderation.

That's right).

for intraday.

and short term

yada yada =) and I won't show you =))
 
stranger:

just levels are nothing (((( each level is a breakdown or breakdown. (or then go in from each and what will it look like? have you tried it? are there statistics?)
 
Ishim:
just levels are about nothing (((( at each level a breakout-breakdown is decided. (or then go in from each one and how will it look? have you tried it? are there statistics?)

Never mind)

I wonder how you would trade if there were no charts in the trading platform)

 
stranger:
Never mind)
just curiosity, so what did you trade? levels
 
Ishim:
That one is older and there are several global highs and lows, and what you are drawing may be H1 or H4. On a smaller timeframe they will be quite dark. What are the trends on the intraday? - You'd better listen to Father (it's more likely to work).

In the previous screenshot, the angles are from the extremes of the last ten years.

This one shows the angles from the last 12 months

And here is the intraday.

 
Like, bai 5012, 5213 and 5348, that's how I suffer(

There are levels where you gain positions, that's where you go in.

 
stranger:

Like, bai 5012, 5213 and 5348, that's how I suffer(

There are levels where you gain positions, that's where you go in.

well well done! by the way, it'll fall without any "poses" just like that.
 
Nestradamus:

