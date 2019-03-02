FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 701
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi Shaman! Why are there so many of them? My script only draws the ones that are within daylight range. So the chart doesn't look like a straw stack...
should be in moderation.
That's right).
for intraday.
and short term
That's right).
for intraday.
and short term
just levels are about nothing (((( at each level a breakout-breakdown is decided. (or then go in from each one and how will it look? have you tried it? are there statistics?)
Never mind)
I wonder how you would trade if there were no charts in the trading platform)
Never mind)
That one is older and there are several global highs and lows, and what you are drawing may be H1 or H4. On a smaller timeframe they will be quite dark. What are the trends on the intraday? - You'd better listen to Father (it's more likely to work).
In the previous screenshot, the angles are from the extremes of the last ten years.
This one shows the angles from the last 12 months
And here is the intraday.
just out of curiosity, so what's the trade? levels
Like, bai 5012, 5213 and 5348, that's how I suffer(
There are levels where you gain positions, that's where you go in.
Like, bai 5012, 5213 and 5348, that's how I suffer(
There are levels where you gain positions, that's where you go in.
In the previous screenshot, the angles are from the extremes of the last ten years.
This one shows the angles from the last 12 months
And here intraday