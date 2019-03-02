FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1127

stranger:
I don't even know what he's talking about.
It's time for him to get married)))
artikul:

You can also just buy and profit from the difference between the opening and closing price ))))

Thank you.

Yeah, if they don't transfer the sellers' wages)
 
_new-rena:
Yeah, if they don't transfer the salaries to the salespeople)
DC is your friend, not your enemy ))))
artikul:
the DC is your friend, not your enemy ))))

he's just a quote-unquote informer, nothing more and a petty spoilsport))))

 
Getting ready to sell the euras, don't forget the swing ))))
 
artikul:
Getting ready to sell the euras, don't forget the swing ))))
At 50 pips max? Is it worth the trouble?))) The pound has all run away because it is moving.
 
 
Lesorub:
GC 500 is giving away a freebie, if anyone wants it...
it's not a freebie, have you read the terms and conditions? nothing without your own))
 
Speculator_:
Well done, you're good, but the targets are flea-bitten again)))
 
artikul:
Getting ready to sell the eur, don't forget the swing ))))
I just didn't count the euora, it should have been bought the day before yesterday and forgotten, what the fuck are the sales, 0760 targets for now, don't forget the swings))))
