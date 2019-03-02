FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 136
wow...
Even so...
Thank you !
угу, процесс идет. тока цена стоит...
well... who's buying? question - question - question...
a friend who hasn't seen him since the first of january... cognac, he went to get a new one... life is beautiful...
remembered all those who had and didn't have...
is this a joke ? or will they really wait for 0 ???
It seems to me that the big guys don't make rash moves.... or at the opening of the market will they buy eurochka ?
or what ?
Thanks !
I think from the opening I am going further up.
Why are you with your reversals, I look at it as a correction, the euro and the pound, the euro 1.20-22, maybe 27, the pound is still 55-56 realistic.
Lieutenant Colonel on 4 kiwi sales are happy, from what sales there dunno.
Aydler, I do not give a shit who's there and where there is something that is not traded, I see that the pound and the euro bought off and I'm with them.
I see the pound and the eurbs, and I am with them. Thank you)))
Here is the man who gave his point of view and I absolutely agree with it
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/294049
You open a trade for a couple of figures and already shouting - fuck you, it's not a pivot))))
Tell me where the Canadian is going, because I remember Ilya was salting him so actively and hopefully, and he is not salting, but the level at which he stood now is interesting, of course, if you look at the months
Well, yes. If it breaks through, it's way up. I don't know where it will go, that's why I trade what I see, a figure, two, three, rarely more).