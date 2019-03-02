FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1013

_new-rena:

(I'm not sure how to choose a linux-like system...)

What is the basis for the choice of Linux-like systems?

Softies MastDai. Linh rules! :-D
 
stranger:
Fuck, I spend an hour every morning trying to draw it on a graph....
Strange, we draw something on the chart too, but we all think differently, everyone has his own thoughts... Artikel, in fact, has an advisor in charge...
mmmoguschiy:
I've heard linux "rules" from many people but it's so specific and peculiar that I have no time to learn it simply... it "flies" on any machine, no words and beyond compare.
 
_new-rena:
I laughed for a long time when I read a post on Habra about introduction of package manager and one command installation in new Windows, which have been around for ages in linux. :-D Melkomsoft are and will continue to be a technology pi...ck. Obviously, they can't do more than eat up all available resources in a top-of-the-range system !!!

As for the user interface - it's not much more complicated than in Windows. In general, there is no difference at all! Only pluses a lot - for example, preinstalled Firefox and OpenOffice. And all for free!!! OpenOffice!
 
chepikds:
Don't be a twit, you said a picture in your head))))

 
stranger:

So what are we drawing then? Some bullshit?

Thank you!

 
iIDLERr:
Strange, I've been asking this question for six months. I told you motherfuckers the scary word "parity" last year.

it's a psychology of stepping on the same rake, thank God I got over it .....

And as far as parity goes, good for you... and Margot too... Way to go...


 

And went for the intraday supports.

chepikds:
he showed - like this is where you should start thinking - sell or buy, if you remove all the dashes and indices from the chart...
 
chepikds:
So you draw nothing, a line on the chart and think what you want)))
