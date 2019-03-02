FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 800

New comment
 
Ishim:
I told you - without pullbacks there is no 700 - 1000 pips, and on any pair I will make a forecast for you on the H4, ask!

I don't need forecasts, just say sell-buy from here to there) I don't care about pullbacks, just low-high or high-low.

Like I said, the pound is 50-57. That's it.

 
stranger:
I don't need forecasts, just say sell/buy from here to there) I don't care about pullbacks, just low-high or high-low.
buy euro/yen to 142.50 , yet ?
 
21april:
Mario in 30... minutes.
when is that in Moscow?
 
Ishim:
buy euro/yen to 142.50
Crocs not suggested)
[Deleted]  
everyone has read about the new 20 eu banknote =) dragi fires away =)
 
stranger:
Crosses not an option)
USD/yen 125.5
 
Ishim:
USD/JPY 125.5
From the current?
 
Myth63:
everyone has read about the new 20 eur banknote =) dragi fires back =)
The word euro is written in Cyrillic, I'm totally aghast)))))
 
stranger:
Current?
Current.
 
Ishim:
with the current

Gud, drawing.

To the collection for posterity)

1...793794795796797798799800801802803804805806807...2119
New comment