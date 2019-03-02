FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 919

New comment
 
1.2400 target for the cad today... Should be able to make it....
[Deleted]  
chepikds:
1.2400 target for the cad today... should be able to make it....
or roll back to the starting point =)
[Deleted]  
RiskManager: if you have to replenish the deposit by doubling the initial amount, you reduce the risk by half, etc.)))) (tested over the years)
 

and the day's move is chosen:


 

As I'm thinking about a swap strategy, I notice a wonderful thing:

Find the differences yourself:

Two accounts at two different brokers)))

The funny thing is that the USDCHF pair's lows are almost point to point.

But on the cross))))

P.S. Just noticed, that previous lowes of 2011 here are also strikingly different)))

[Deleted]  
Where the hell is everybody? =)
 
Myth63:
Where the hell is everybody? =)

Maybe they're stealing the pound on the sly.

or the eur...

[Deleted]  
lactone:

So I'm thinking about a swap strategy, and then I notice a wonderful thing:

Find the differences yourself:

Two accounts at two different brokers)))

The funny thing is that the USDCHF pair's lows are almost point to point.

But on the cross))))

well one is the GC and the other is the FC ? =)
[Deleted]  
lactone:

So I'm thinking about a swap strategy, and I notice a wonderful thing:

............

Mjdiaiaiaiaiaiaiaiaia....... arbitrage is inevitable. people have been looking for this for years. can i have the names of the dtc's in ls? (I'll bow down to the ground)
 
Myth63:
Where the hell is everybody? =)
The Euro is probably all bought up and watching it slowly creep upwards))
1...912913914915916917918919920921922923924925926...2119
New comment