FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 265

wild_hedgehog:
I don't get it, are you testing me for lousiness? Do you need a screenshot to prove it? Sorry then, I'm a demoslivator and don't get into such arguments
You don't need any screenshots, just a simple question... thats it, i have not had a profitable year - hopefully 15 will be the first.
 
Ishim:
So maybe you should open demos instead of pams? ))))
Ishim:
It's about time. the main thing is greed)))) give less, take more. next, improve the positive result.

as an example - start with 10 quid and make it a grand))))

 
wild_hedgehog:

PS: I didn't think a pisser was appropriate in this business.

I don't give a shit, you and Stranger (he's an experienced troll)
 
wild_hedgehog:

PS: I didn't think a pisser was appropriate in our business.

In general, pay no attention, Sensei is crazy))))

 
stranger:
So maybe you should open demos instead of pams? ))))
I don't think it's appropriate for me to answer you - especially after my questions (e.g. on the Canadian)
 
Ishim:
no need for any screenshots just a simple question... and that's it, I haven't had a profitable year - hopefully 15 will be the first.

I'm sorry, I'm afraid to be ridiculed, but I believe in bad luck, If you allow me, I will not answer, "Guess for yourself". The last time I argued with a pee-pee and bragging ended up with minus 800 in my account.

Thank you.

 
_new-rena:
The main thing is greed)))) give less, take more. next, improve the positive result.
The main thing is to improve the positive result.
 
Ishim:
i don't think it's appropriate for me to answer you - especially after my questions (e.g. on the canadian)

How could I?(((

Boo loonie +.2

 
wild_hedgehog:

I'm sorry, I'm afraid to be ridiculed, but I believe in bad omens, If you'll excuse me, I won't answer. The last time I argued with a pee-pee and bragging ended up with minus 800 in my account.

Thank you.

