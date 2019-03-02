FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 101
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thanks, not yet. )
Tuma, what makes you think the euro has turned around?
Thank you)))
is there a correlation?
you can see the dynamics of the volume
there is no bottom on mt4 )
The closer the price is to the contract, the bigger the premium.
I hadn't noticed. I should write it down.
see the bottom of the Eurochurch here.
no way, you're a real piece of work.... read a little bit about the exchange... at least the terms of trade only, without any of the writers' bullshit.
you should clarify it rather than send it out in the first place.
Yes? You have been cynically deceived.
otherwise where would the money come from )it is not out of thin air that the Fora pays ))))
Thanks !