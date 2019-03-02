FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 101

New comment
 
tuma88:

Thanks, not yet. )

Tuma, what makes you think the euro has turned around?

Thank you)))

 
pako:
is there a correlation?
The closer the price is to the contract, the bigger the premium.
[Deleted]  

you can see the dynamics of the volume

 
stranger:
here see the bottom on eurochka .
there is no bottom on mt4 )
[Deleted]  
stranger:
The closer the price is to the contract, the bigger the premium.
I didn't notice, I need to write it down
[Deleted]  
pako:
I hadn't noticed. I should write it down.
no, you're not..... read a little bit about the exchange... at least the terms of trade only, without any of the writers' bullshit.
 
tuma88:
see the bottom of the Eurochurch here.
Yes? You have been cynically deceived.
[Deleted]  
_new-rena:
no way, you're a real piece of work.... read a little bit about the exchange... at least the terms of trade only, without any of the writers' bullshit.
You'd better explain rather than send me away...
[Deleted]  
pako:
you should clarify it rather than send it out in the first place.
The premium falls into your pocket at the end of the deal, that's what Strange meant. And since the volume increases over time as the price approaches the target, the premium increases as well. However, the premium does not affect the price very much. The premium is just to make the exchange happen on the exchange, not in a bank.
 
Bicus:
Yes? You have been cynically deceived.
maybe )
otherwise where would the money come from )it is not out of thin air that the Fora pays ))))

Thanks !
1...949596979899100101102103104105106107108...2119
New comment