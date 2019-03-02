FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1275

New comment
 
Yeah, let's say 1.67. let's laugh. the pindos sell nothing but money. no carpillars, no iphones. and what do they need the exchange rate for? parity, if not lower. let's see.
 
At least with one of these:

 
Or from something like this:

 
He who laughs last laughs well
 
Oh, you clever people are tiring. arrows, numbers, lines. You've chosen a direction and you're on your way.
 
iIDLERr:
Oh, you clever people are tiring. arrows, numbers, lines. You've chosen a direction and you're on your way.
Doll, I don't care what you've chosen. He'll go where he needs to go.
 
Not until the autumn. maybe it will all start
 
iIDLERr:
not before autumn. maybe it will all start
Parity will not begin until autumn )). In the meantime, let's swing
 
mmmoguschiy:
Parity won't start until autumn )) In the meantime, let's swing

all the stuff of nightmares. the end of israel, the iranian-saudi war, the collapse of europe, gold at 30,000 (only no one will pay). and the amero.


8

 
iIDLERr:

all the stuff of nightmares. the end of israel, the iranian-saudi war, the collapse of europe, gold at 30,000 (only no one will pay). and the amero.

Did you fall asleep at the keyboard? )) edit your post

I heard a different scenario - the euro is the world's currency
1...126812691270127112721273127412751276127712781279128012811282...2119
New comment