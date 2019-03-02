FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 429

chepikds:

USDCAD - starting to sell, first targets 500p below current...

Pound is on the sell side, same old...

Gold is on the buy, targets were shown yesterday...

EURGBP - also on the buy ...

EURUSD - is not clear, it means a flat.

GBPCAD - I looked today, it seems it is possible to sell, but I am not going to...

Yoptimist))))
 
Myth63:
and then to me =)

There is one in the mountain.

 
Myth63:
and then to me =)
it's a deal)
 
stranger:

There is one in the mountain.

Thank you, darling!)
 
stranger:
Poor Idler must have been taken out on the rand.

already rich, I guess...

one hell of a way down:


stranger:

There is one in the mountain.

i need russian =)
 
Myth63:
i need russian =)
I trade through sberbank, I analyse through bx mt4.5
 
Thank you, Sergey.
Oh, I went to see them once, but I didn't like their conditions...
 
Myth63:
I need Russian =)

Grande has them like lice...


