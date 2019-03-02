FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 905

chepikds:
And how much interest will the bank give in a year? 5 or 6! No more!
You're behind. Banks now offer 16-18% interest, I won't say which, but you can look it up on the internet.
 
Spekul:
Look at the annual inflation of the investment ;)
 
_new-rena:
the stats are counter-trended. that i know for a fact. the rest is not draining.
Is there any monitoring?
 
Myth63:

and I'll wait on the sidelines=) greed doesn't do any good=) (why play guessing games)

We have a signal, let's go in. No, smoke =)

that's right, i turn off the terminal when it's new
chepikds:
Is there any monitoring?
I'm going to be putting this one in the signals by tonight. a lot of motivation... Mostly to expose my own criticism of the mashups.
 
chepikds:
Well, it's a blessing in disguise, that's not what we're talking about.
_new-rena:
I think I'm going to be putting this one in the signals by this evening. Mostly exposing your own criticism of the mashups.
Why don't you write an owl and check it? It will give you an idea of how effective your method is, or how much human error is in your strategy?
azfaraon:
he's talking about the owl.)
 
Spekul:
Yeah, we started with good news and ended with good news. That's not what we were talking about.

Let's say 16-18% may be given for the Russian ruble. They give 40-50% for the Belarusian ruble, but! taking into account inflation, it turns out 5-6%, no more, or even less.

Do the math!

You won't get 16-18% for the Swiss franc, that's for sure!!!

 
chepikds:

Probably, on older TF, the system will give a small percentage in the long run, something like 10-20% per year with reasonable MM...

It says 20% overnight, it means 20%. In fact, this gentleman can't be bothered to do 100%.

)))

