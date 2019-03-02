FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 905
And how much interest will the bank give in a year? 5 or 6! No more!
You're way behind, banks now offer 16-18% deposits, I won't say which, but you can look it up on the web.
the stats are counter-trended. that i know for a fact. the rest is not draining.
and I'll wait on the sidelines=) greed doesn't do any good=) (why play guessing games)
We have a signal, let's go in. No, smoke =)
Is there any monitoring?
look at the annual inflation of this investment ;)
I think I'm going to be putting this one in the signals by this evening. Mostly exposing your own criticism of the mashups.
Why don't you write an owl and check it? This will give you an idea of how effective your method is... Or is there a lot of human error in your strategy?
Yeah, we started with good news and ended with good news. That's not what we were talking about.
Let's say 16-18% may be given for the Russian ruble. They give 40-50% for the Belarusian ruble, but! taking into account inflation, it turns out 5-6%, no more, or even less.
Do the math!
You won't get 16-18% for the Swiss franc, that's for sure!!!
Probably, on older TF, the system will give a small percentage in the long run, something like 10-20% per year with reasonable MM...
It says 20% overnight, it means 20%. In fact, this gentleman can't be bothered to do 100%.
)))