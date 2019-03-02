FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1402
on Evra, the volumes at 0690 are coming in...
She doesn't really fall down, she just pretends to )))) But that's another story ))))
If it pretends to fall.
Thank you!
OK, maybe we'll get some overnight Asians...
so do I have to buy it?
If it pretends to fall.
I don't know what to do.
How did they get there? Is it now? The price is already up .
they were at the top (in red), the price went there, now the zeros are above the price ...
and they have appeared at the bottom, i.e. by morning or tomorrow the price can take them with it (let's see the opening of the day)
although i may be looking at it the wrong way in a couple of days....
At the close of this hour the euR can be bought again ))))
OK, I'm off to bed...
or the monitor will blow your mind like 100 grams of C2H5OH
health is more important...
Who on the jew makes a deal at night ))))) Sleepy tired toys, a doll sleeps )))) (Yada, yada, yada)))
I see )
it means the price is chasing the red lines ?
Rena, I will certainly run this inductor out of curiosity, but .... my first impression is not very good.
If you know the entry and exit points, then why bother with this tool?
Thanks!
you don't have to look at it much. I've been reading up on the method... it's a wave overlay. I looked at the statistics. 40-50% overlap. So....
it doesn't really work here.
read about the caterpillar (SSA) - it's not even close to true forecasting....
It seems to me that the forex price is not "noisy", as it is considered in the above-mentioned forecasting methods, and the price probes and searches for the most suitable (profitable) option.... dac that's a very different algorithm and it's there. i think the algorithm is very similar to PCB trace algorithm, like how water makes its way through...