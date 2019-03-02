FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 13

_new-rena:
draw a curve line by points. if everything is correct, price will run in the resulting channel.

In a downward trend, price will run from resistances and break supports


[Deleted]  
stranger:

Mm-hmm. I'll start doing that now.
[Deleted]  
pako:

It'll be overlapping, you're drawing on a time-of-arrival basis.

Every 10 minutes, that's probably too often, that's a lot of dashes.

Have you tried this one?

http://docs.mql4.com/ru/common/webrequest

to save the hassle, show me the body of the request or the request in general

You're all confused about the stakes, aren't you? )))
[Deleted]  
stranger:


WebRequest

)))

here is the beginning (without waiting for pako - to create the request)

GO !

Files:
CME.zip  35 kb
 
artikul:
All mixed up in the stakes? )))

In energy levels)))

[Deleted]  
stranger:

In energy levels.))

yeah, why don't you give me the link? is it easier or do you want the full picture?
 
_new-rena:
What's easier? You need to display the dynamics of trading during the day, and this is the change over the previous day, expressed graphically.

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/options-open-interest/main.html

If you want to see the dynamics of the previous day, you need to display the changes in the previous day on a graphical basis.

